Shelly Martinez To Launch Her Own Podcast This Tuesday

VOC Nation has announced that Shelly Martinez, formerly Ariel in WWE’s ECW brand, will launch her own streaming podcast ‘Shelly Live’ this Tuesday. Here’s the press release:

Former WWE and Impact star Shelly Martinez will debut her live streaming podcast called “Shelly Live” on VOC Nation Radio Network beginning Tuesday May 19th at 6pm ET. Martinez performed in the WWE’s version of ECW as Ariel, and later in TNA as Salinas. Shelly’s podcast will allow fans to call in each week and interact with the former pro wrestling personality.

“The b**** is back” said Martinez. “My show will feature positive vibes, love, and light for my listeners. I’m in the business of helping people, not hurting them.”

“The opportunity to add Shelly Martinez to our dedicated roster of live broadcasters at VOC Nation shows our continued commitment to bringing our listeners inside the pro wrestling business,” said VOC Nation General Manager Brady Hicks. “I’ve had a front row seat for the growth we’ve experienced in the last six years; having Shelly back on our roster validates the fact that VOC Nation is unlike any other podcast network out there, and is a true destination for listeners craving an interactive experience.”

VOC Nation offers live, interactive programming 5 days a week, and features former pro wrestling personalities like Ken Resnick (WWE and AWA), The Maestro (WCW), Wes Brisco (Impact), and the aforementioned Martinez. Fans are able to interact with each host by calling into the live broadcast, or by tweeting when the show is on the air.

The VOC Nation Radio Network has been operating since 2010, growing out of Philadelphia terrestrial radio and then merging with Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Brady Hicks’ In the Room network in 2014.