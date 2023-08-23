Shelton Benjamin Recalls Seeing Brock Lesnar’s First Shooting Star Press, What Lesnar’s Like Backstage

Shelton Benjamin has been a friend to Brock Lesnar for many years, and he recently talked about what Lesnar is like backstage and more. Benjamin was a guest on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast and you can see a few highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On seeing Lesnar’s shooting star press for the first time: “I don’t know who brought it up, and Brock just said, I can do that. So it was like, ‘Get a crash pad.’ We grabbed a crash pad in, Brock first time nails it. So of course, we go, ‘Okay, do it again.’ Rolls up, nails it, and he made it look so easy.”

On what Lesnar is like behind the scenes: “That might surprise people, how actually cool Brock can be if he likes you. Keywords: if he likes you. But if he doesn’t like you, he’s what you’re seeing on TV; that’s not an act, like you’re not seeing a different version of Brock,” he added. “Brock is not acting, Brock is not playing a role. Brock is Brock.”