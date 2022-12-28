Shinsuke Nakamura Discusses Upcoming Match Against The Great Muta

– As noted, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura has arrived in Japan for his upcoming matchup against The Great Muta scheduled for January 1 in Tokyo, Japan at the Nippon Budokan. Pro Wrestling NOAH has released an interview video with Nakamura talking about the matchup, which you can view below.

The upcoming New Year 2023 matchup is part of Muta’s retirement tour. This will be his last singles match as The Great Muta. On January 22, The Great Muta will team with Sting and Darby Allin for The Great Muta Final Bye-Bye. This will be Keiji Mutoh’s last match as Great Muta. Mutoh will then complete his retirement tour later in February.