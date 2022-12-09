wrestling / News

Shun Skywalker Wins World Middleweight Championship On MLW: Fusion

December 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shun Skywalker MLW: Fusion Image Credit: MLW

Shun Skywalker is your new MLW World Middleweight Champion following this week’s MLW: Fusion. Thursday’s show saw Skywalker defeat Myron Reed to win the title in a match taped back in September.

The win marks Skywalker’s first MLW title and ends Reed’s reign at 240 days, having won the title at MLW: Blood and Thunder in January.

