Shun Skywalker Wins World Middleweight Championship On MLW: Fusion
December 9, 2022
Shun Skywalker is your new MLW World Middleweight Champion following this week’s MLW: Fusion. Thursday’s show saw Skywalker defeat Myron Reed to win the title in a match taped back in September.
The win marks Skywalker’s first MLW title and ends Reed’s reign at 240 days, having won the title at MLW: Blood and Thunder in January.
