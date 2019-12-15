Sin Cara Makes Surprise Appearance At AAA Guerra de Titanes

Sin Cara made a surprise appearance at the AAA Guerra de Titanes show in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas, Mexico on Saturday night, coming to the aid of Pagana as he was being attacked.

Sin Cara was recently released by WWE.

Sin Cara is now at AAA. Hunnico is still using his WWE name because AAA doesn't give a fuck about lawsuits. pic.twitter.com/73YztIKwWU — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) December 15, 2019

Sin Cara shows up in AAA to save Pagano! #GuerraDeTitanes pic.twitter.com/SG0RQN6I6m — Roy (@narukiroy) December 15, 2019