Sin Cara Makes Surprise Appearance At AAA Guerra de Titanes

December 15, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Sin Cara

Sin Cara made a surprise appearance at the AAA Guerra de Titanes show in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas, Mexico on Saturday night, coming to the aid of Pagana as he was being attacked.

Sin Cara was recently released by WWE.

