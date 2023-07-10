wrestling / News
Slice Boogie Announces His MLW Contract Has Expired
Slice Boogie is now an ex-MLW star, announcing that his contract with the company has expired. The wrestler posted to Twitter on Sunday to announce the news, writing:
“My @MLW expired today and I am officially a free agent again! Very excited for what the future holds for the next step of my career. I’ve come back from a ruptured achilles injury in August in the best shape of my life. You might see me on a major TV network sooner than later”
Boogie signed with MLW back in June of 2021.
My @MLW expired today and I am officially a free agent again! Very excited for what the future holds for the next step of my career. I’ve come back from a ruptured achilles injury in August in the best shape of my life. You might see me on a major TV network sooner than later 👀 pic.twitter.com/TOVia4PrMt
— Slice Boogie (@SliceBoogie) July 9, 2023
