Smackdown Rating Hits Four-Week High After Extreme Rules

– The rating for this week’s Smackdown following Extreme Rules hit the highest point for the show in a month. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.74 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.293 million viewers. Those numbers are up 9% and 5% respectively from last week’s 0.68 demo rating and audience of 2.183 million. Both numbers are high points for the show since the June 19th episode had a 0.78 and 2.315 million viewers.

Smackdown topped the list of cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating the OWN series The Haves and The Have Nots (0.51 demo rating, 2.207 million).