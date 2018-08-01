Smackdown Rating Holds Steady, Viewership Hits Highest Point Since May

– The rating for this week’s Smackdown held even with last week, while viewership was up to a thirteen-week high. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.75 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.401 million viewers, even and up 3% from last week’s 0.75 demo rating and audience of 2.34 million. The audience was the best since the May 1st episode garnered 2.436 million.

Smackdown ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, topping Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean (0.58 demo rating, 1.631 million viewers).