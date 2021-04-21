wrestling / News
Smackdown Ring Announcer Greg Hamilton Gets Married
April 21, 2021 | Posted by
Congratulations to Smackdown ring announcer Greg Hamilton, who got married to his fiancee this week. Hamilton posted to Instagram to reveal that he and Ariana Simone Hutson got married Hamilton County, Ohio. You can see his post below.
Hamilton and Hutson got engaged in February, and Hamilton noted they’ll have a ceremony with friends and family once the pandemic has passed.
On behalf of 411, our congratulations to the happy couple.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Reacts To Verdict In Derek Chauvin Trial Yesterday, Defends McMahon Family
- Eric Bischoff On Bad Bunny’s WrestleMania 37 Performance, Why More Celebrities & Influencers Will Get Involved With Wrestling
- Kurt Angle Recalls Infamous WWE Plane Ride From Hell, Wrestling With Vince McMahon, Vince’s Message To Pilot
- Backstage Note on Why Vince McMahon Has Always Been Against a Physical WWE Hall of Fame