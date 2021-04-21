Smackdown Ring Announcer Greg Hamilton Gets Married

Congratulations to Smackdown ring announcer Greg Hamilton, who got married to his fiancee this week. Hamilton posted to Instagram to reveal that he and Ariana Simone Hutson got married Hamilton County, Ohio. You can see his post below.

Hamilton and Hutson got engaged in February, and Hamilton noted they’ll have a ceremony with friends and family once the pandemic has passed.

On behalf of 411, our congratulations to the happy couple.