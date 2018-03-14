Smackdown Scores Best Rating In Almost a Year

– This week’s episode of Smackdown garnered the best rating in nearly a year. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.91 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.771 million viewers. Those numbers are up 21% and 7% from last week’s 0.75 demo rating and 2.59 million viewers. Both metrics were the highest since the post-WrestleMania episode on April 11th, 2017 which brought in a 1.05 demo rating and 3.105 million viewers.

Smackdown ranked #1 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. The NCAA tournament on Tru came in at #2 with a 0.64 demo rating and an audience of 1.705 million.