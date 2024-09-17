wrestling / News
New Smackdown Theme By Megan Thee Stallion Tops Digital Sales Chart
September 17, 2024 | Posted by
Megan Thee Stallion and RM of BTS’s “Neva Play” is the new WWE Smackdown theme, and the song has debuted atop the Billboard Digital Sales chart. Billboard has published this week’s Digital Song Sales chart which has the new track debuting at #1.
The song debuted on September 6th and was revealed on Friday’s Smackdown return to USA Network as the opening theme for the show, replacing def rebel’s “Nobody Better Than Me” featuring Supreme Madness.
Friday Night #SmackDown's new 🔥 intro!
🎶: “Neva Play (feat. RM of BTS)”
🎤: @theestallion pic.twitter.com/eJeUMgY6zU
— WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2024
