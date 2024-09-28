Soberano Jr. Says He Signed a New Deal With CMLL Last Year

Soberano Jr. says he’s sticking with CMLL and signed a new deal with the company last year. The wrestling star appeared on CMLL’s Esto Es Lucha podcast and noted that he re-signed with the company in 2023 and had no intentions of going elsewhere.

“I wanted to take advantage because this a space for my company and I wanted to make it public so people don’t say I am just talking,” Soberano said (per Fightful). “I signed a three-year deal contract last year but I had told my dad (Euforia) that I originally wanted it to be for five years or I would not re-sign. There have been certain issues since because my character has never been the best. I have always mentioned when I am happy or not, I don’t like to be quiet, and there have been times that I’ve been out of line and behaved badly; however, this place is where I feel happy and at peace. There had been chances to be at “the top” but I had refused I always wanted to represent these letters (pointing at the CMLL Logo at the set).”

He continued, “A lot of people might believe that being in the world of WWE is the pinnacle of the world of professional wrestling, but not for me. They can be actors and a lot of other things, but you can only find wrestlers here in CMLL, we only have wrestlers here. I have messed up a lot, but I am still here and I will stay here. I am 100% made in CMLL and I want to become that idol & star I always wanted to be, so thank you CMLL for always allowing me to be “Soberano Jr”. I have always said that CMLL is like my dad and Arena Mexico is like my mother, so I feel good at home. We keep going and expect more from Soberano Jr.”

Soberano Jr. will battle Atlantis Jr. for the latter’s CMLL World Historic Light Heavyweight Championship on Friday’s Noche de Campeones show.