Sonjay Dutt Reveals The Origins Of His ‘Pencil’ Gimmick

On a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, AEW producer Sonjay Dutt revealed the origin of his pencil gimmick. Excerpts below:

On the pencil in the ear being his thing for a long time: “I’m looking at about a hundred “Property of Sonjay Dutt” pencils right now. Where that started, so. Lethal and I were about to do our first shot when we got linked together. And I had my pencil, which was always there. This is not something that I concocted for this gimmick. I always have the pencil in the ear, I love to take notes, that’s the only way I can actually function. You asked me earlier how do you function, a lot of it is taking notes. I always have my green little book, my moleskin, and my pencil.”

On doing a pre-tape with Lethal and keeping the pencil in: “So Lethal says take your pencil out, we’re about to do this live shot. I looked at him and said you know what, I should keep it in. It just stayed in from there.”

On why the pencil is behind his ear, rather than a pocket: “One week, I remember a pen had exploded in my suit jacket. So I switched to pencils, and I always would put it in the back of my ear because [I don’t have to think which pocket], it’s always in my ear. It just kind of stuck.”

On carrying a pencil sharpener: “I have a little silver portable sharpener that I have in my suit coat pocket, that is always there ready to sharpen. There’s nothing better than a finely sharpened #2 pencil, Renee. (laughs)”

