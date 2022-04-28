Sonya Deville Recalls Her Reaction to Stalking and Attempted Kidnapping Incident

Sonya Deville recently discussed the scary incident when a man attempted to kidnap her in her home in the summer of 2020 and her reaction to the incident. As you may recall, a man was arrested in August of 2020 when he broke into her house attempting to kidnap her. The man was charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief and was found not competant to stand trial, with the intent of transferring to Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, Florida.

Deville was off-screen for a while after that and recently spoke on the Pat McAfee show about the incident. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her reaction after the incident: “It’s been a crazy ride and you never know something like that is gonna happen until it happens. And you don’t know how you’re gonna feel about something like that happening until it happens. I’ll just say, the day of, I was like, ‘Oh, everything’s fine. I’m gonna go sleep in my house tonight.’ And then by the time nightfall came I was – like, couldn’t even drive to the neighborhood. So, it’s crazy.”

Sonya Deville took time off from WWE following the attempted kidnapping. She returned to WWE television in January 2021 and has been primarily used as an authority figure since then. However, she’s had a handful of matches over recent weeks.

On returning to the ring at last: “And definitely being on the other side of things, it feels good to be back in the mix and finally getting back in the ring since then. It’s kinda like a big full-circle moment for me. So I’m excited.”