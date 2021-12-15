Sonya Deville Shoots Down Reports She Had Heat With Ronda Rousey

Sonya Deville dispelled the notion that there was any issue between herself and Ronda Rousey when Rousey was in WWE. Deville was asked about the rumors, which stemmed from the two going back and forth on Twitter, during her interview with TalkSPORT.

“It was good,” Deville said about her relationship with Rousey. “We worked together a bit on Total Divas, it was fine.”

Deville also said she would like to face Rousey should the latter return to WWE, saying, “Ronda is definitely someone I would like to fight if she comes back around. Make her regret calling me an MMA hobbyist. Which is ironic because me transitioning from MMA to wrestling, and she did, wouldn’t that make her a hobbyist?”

Sonya Deville has been out of the ring since she lost a Loser Leaves WWE match to Mandy Rose at last year’s SummerSlam, while Rousey has been away from WWE since her loss at WrestleMania 35.