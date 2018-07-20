Speculation On Why Shane McMahon Hasn’t Returned To WWE TV

As we previously reported, Shane McMahon had successful hernia surgery after taking a huge bump at the Greatest Royal Rumble, but he hasn’t appeared on TV since. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Ringside News, Dave Meltzer suggested that this is because Shane isn’t needed on TV right now.

He said: “There’s no movement to get him back in power, in any kind of power position. He’s just a performer. I don’t know how he’s doing after surgery they haven’t brought him back to TV for whatever reason yet. Maybe they just want to get Paige over. They don’t need him on TV. I mean really. Paige is fine in the role. Save Shane for when they’ve got a reason for him to be there and I haven’t seen a reason of late.“