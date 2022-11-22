wrestling / News
Spoiler For Match Set For Impact Hard to Kill
November 22, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has a spoiler on a match that was set for January’s Impact Hard to Kill PPV. PWInsider reports that during this weekend’s post-Over Drive tapings for Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Jordynne Grace will defend her Knockouts Championship against Mickie James.
The show takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV.
