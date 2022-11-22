wrestling / News

Spoiler For Match Set For Impact Hard to Kill

November 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Hard to Kill 2023 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

A new report has a spoiler on a match that was set for January’s Impact Hard to Kill PPV. PWInsider reports that during this weekend’s post-Over Drive tapings for Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Jordynne Grace will defend her Knockouts Championship against Mickie James.

The show takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV.

