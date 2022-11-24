Spoiler On Main Event For ROH Final Battle

The main event for ROH Final Battle is set, with the spoiler now online. As noted in the AEW Rampage taping results from tonight, Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Claudio Castagnoli at the December 10th ROH PPV.

The stipulation to the match is that if Castagnoli wins he gets the title, but if he loses he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The PPV will take place in Arlington, Texas and air live on PPV.