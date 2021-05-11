wrestling / News
Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event
May 11, 2021
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Nikki Cross defeated Naomi.
* Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet ended in a Double Count Out.
