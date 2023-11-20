STARDOM Vacates World of STARDOM and Goddesses of STARDOM Championships

Fightful reports that during the press conference for Nagoya Big Winter 2023, STARDOM announced that both the World of Stardom Championship and the Goddesses of Stardom Championships have been vacated. Tam Nakano and Natsupoi both suffered recent injuries that necessitated the change. There will be several matches to determine new champiosn.

The World of Stardom title will be decided in a match featuring Suzu Suzuki, who won the 5Star Grand Prix to get a shot, versus the winner of a one-night tournament. The tournament features Mina Shirakawa, Momo Watanabe, Maika, and Ami Sourei. It happens at Korakuen Hall on November 28th. The matches include Shirakawa vs. Watanabe and Maika vs. Sourei. The same show will feature Suzuki defending her own spot in the match against Hazuki, who challenged her at the press conference.

The Tag League winners Divine Kingdom (Megan Bayne & Maika) will challenge for the vacant Goddesses of Stardom titles at a team to be named later at Nagoya Big Winter on December 2.

At the same press conference, Utami Hayashishita and Saya Kamitani both returned from injury and announced they will wrestle as a team at the November 28 show. Kamitani had a dislocated elbow and ligament damage while Hayashishita had a cervical hernia injury.

Finally, the first three matches were announced for Nagoya Big Winter 2023:

STRONG Women’s Championship: Giulia (c) vs. AZM

High-Speed Championship: Mei Seira (c) vs. Thekla

Nanae Takahashi vs. Scandanavian Hurricane (Aliss Ink) in a UWF Rules Match