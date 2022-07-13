wrestling / News
Status of Keith Lee For AEW Fyter Fest In Question After He Posted About Bad News
In a post on Twitter, Keith Lee revealed that he recently got some bad news, leading to speculation that he will not appear at AEW Fyter Fest tonight. It’s unknown what the news could be or if he is injured. For what it’s worth, AEW was still promoting him in the match as recently as an hour ago.
He wrote: “Got some very much less than stellar news today….No matter the results, tomorrow’s match belongs to my two brothers. It’s all I can do until I return. Love you boys.”
Got some very much less than stellar news today….
No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys. pic.twitter.com/eAVoKUafl8
— Indubitable Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 13, 2022
#AEWDynamite #FyterFest LIVE TONIGHT 8/7c TBS
-World Title Eliminator MOX v @Takesoup
-TNT Title Wardlow v @OrangeCassidy
-Tag Titles #TripleOrNothing Bucks v Swerve/Lee v Starks/Hobbs
-Castagnoli v Hager
-We Hear from @IAmJericho
-Anna Jay v Serena
-We Hear From @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/vmjKfFlGMg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In
- Latest On WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships After Being Vacated
- The Great Khali Responds To Accusations That He Slapped Toll Worker In India
- Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman Wrestling At WCW Bash At The Beach 1997, Rodman’s Training For The Match