Status of Keith Lee For AEW Fyter Fest In Question After He Posted About Bad News

In a post on Twitter, Keith Lee revealed that he recently got some bad news, leading to speculation that he will not appear at AEW Fyter Fest tonight. It’s unknown what the news could be or if he is injured. For what it’s worth, AEW was still promoting him in the match as recently as an hour ago.

He wrote: “Got some very much less than stellar news today….No matter the results, tomorrow’s match belongs to my two brothers. It’s all I can do until I return. Love you boys.”

