Steve Maclin Says That “Everything Just Flows” In Current IMPACT Storytelling

Speaking recently with Busted Open, Steve Maclin shared his opinion on the best aspects of his current promotion and made some favorable comparisons between IMPACT Wrestling and other high-water marks of wrestling eras past (via Wrestling Inc). He also commended the company’s approach and execution since before he joined IMPACT personally. You can find a highlight from Maclin below.

On why he thinks IMPACT holds the prime position in the industry: “I say it in every interview, Impact Wrestling is the best wrestling show from beginning to end. No matter what you want to watch, Impact Wrestling has it, and that’s the best part about it. Even before I was with the company, Deonna would watch live on Twitch, and I’m just sitting there, ‘This is a really entertaining show.’ Every character flows into some type of story with each other, and it reminds me very much of watching the Attitude Era back in the day with backstage segments and then the matches. Everything just flows into one another and then somehow culminates into whatever the main story is.”