In an interview with the Johnny I Pro Show (via Post Wrestling), Steve Maclin recalled Madison Rayne producing his match with Trey Miguel at TNA Hard to Kill 2022. The match was a Last Chance for the X Division championship, which Maclin lost.

Steve Maclin said: “My first pay-per-view at Hard To Kill with Trey Miguel (is one of my favorite matches I’ve had in TNA). Just because Madison Rayne was our producer and we weren’t overproduced and we were kind of left alone. It was the first time in my career, coming from NXT and now, again, back to Josh’s point of gaining that confidence when you go out there and you work… Trey (and I) had a match called and I asked for one thing. I’m like, ‘Hey! We want to do a hot start with this dive for me. Can we use the guardrail?’ Everything got cleared. We were like, ‘Cool’ and we went out there, we weren’t bothered with our times, we both killed it and Trey’s another one of those talents that you can just go out there and it’s a night off and it’s a lot of fun but for me, it was fun to mix it up with a smaller guy that can do a lot because here I am, a base that can mix with this style and make the match accelerate and slow it down when I want to and I just came out of that fulfilled, knowing that this is what I’ve been longing for for pro wrestling. To just go out and do my craft the way I wanna do it and I can come back, the boss shakes my hand saying, ‘Hey, good job.'”