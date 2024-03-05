Sting’s Son Garrett Comments On His Father’s Retirement and AEW Revolution

Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks in Tornado Tag Team Match, serving as Sting’s retirement match, took place in the main event spot of the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view event with the babyfaces retaining the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Garrett and Steve Jr. dressed up as Surfer Sting (Garrett) and Wolfpack Sting (Steve Jr.). and took some revenge on the heels. Garrett has a gaming channel where in a post on his channel, he talked about the special night.

“Alright, it’s time for an update and a bit of a reveal. Last night, my dad, Sting, retired from his completely legendary pro wrestling career. My brother and I got to play a small part of his final match as younger versions of his character. I’ve got the American outfit, my brother has the red (or, Surfer Sting and Wolfpack Sting for any wrestling fans!) It was absolutely insane, and by far the coolest night of my entire life. The admiration and love from the fans toward my dad made me even more proud of him than I already am.

So, this is obviously why I’ve been a bit absent the past month or so. I was largely focused on looking as good as possible for the show, so lots of hours that would have been spent grinding Destiny were instead spent in the gym haha. All that to say, thanks for being patient. I can’t wait to upload again soon, and I’ll for sure try to do a recap video that goes more in depth on this weekend.”