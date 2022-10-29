wrestling / News

STRONG Openweight Tag Team Titles Change Hands At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street

October 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong Rumble on 44th Street Motor City Machine Guns Image Credit: NJPW

We have new NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions following NJPW Rumble On 44th Street. The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Aussie Open and Kevin Knight & The DKC to capture the championships at Friday night’s show. The Guns pinned Knight with a double DVD driver for the pinfall.

The win marks the Guns’ first run as the Openweight Tag Team Champions and ends Aussie Open’ run at 75 recognized days. They became the inaugural champions at the NJPW Strong: High Alert tapings on July 24th, with the match airing on August 13th.

NJPW Rumble On 44th Street, Jeremy Thomas

