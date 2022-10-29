STRONG Openweight Tag Team Titles Change Hands At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street

We have new NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions following NJPW Rumble On 44th Street. The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Aussie Open and Kevin Knight & The DKC to capture the championships at Friday night’s show. The Guns pinned Knight with a double DVD driver for the pinfall.

The win marks the Guns’ first run as the Openweight Tag Team Champions and ends Aussie Open’ run at 75 recognized days. They became the inaugural champions at the NJPW Strong: High Alert tapings on July 24th, with the match airing on August 13th.