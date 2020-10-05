Suge D On Shane McMahon’s Role With RAW Underground, What He Thinks Of The Concept

In a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Suge D discussed Shane McMahon’s role with RAW Underground, what he thinks of the concept, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Suge D on Shane McMahon’s role with RAW Underground: “He’s definitely interactive with what’s going on and how he wants it and how he wants it to look. I actually dig how passionate he is about it because he’s a fight enthusiast. So when he’s looking at how he wants stuff to come across, ‘hey, you should try it this way, or realistically, if you’re trying to go for this switch or trying to go into this guard, you wouldn’t go into it that way. You’d go into it this way.’ To keep in mind, a lot of the performers, either they’ve been in a real fight or they have that training or they dabble in it as well too. So with him having that background in it as well, sometimes he’ll see what they’re putting together, and he’ll just be like, ‘hey, for authenticity [Suge D makes jab sounds]. You might want to do this. You might want to do that,’ and it makes sense.”

On what he thinks of the RAW Underground concept: “Underground is a hell of a concept. It’s pretty cool, and the thing that I liked about the last episode of it was it didn’t have the MTV camera cuts. They were actually focusing on things that were happening, and to me, as you know, I’m a fan of Battle Arts [and] I’m a fan of World of Sport, those close combat quarters. I didn’t get to show that off on national TV, but on the indies, I think people will get to see that I do that style, and I do it a lot. The thing about it is, with that kind of style, you want to be close up. You need that long shot to see what’s happening because if you chop stuff up, you miss stuff, and I think that was the first time that they consciously like, OK, let them see how ugly it is. And the fights were cool, and you got wrestlers that know what they’re doing. You got wrestlers that are combat-trained. You got wrestlers that got MMA backgrounds, all sorts of stuff. I think it’s a cool concept. Like I dig it. I had fun.”