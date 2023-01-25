– While speaking to Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae (aka Danielle Moinet) discussed Stephanie McMahon leaving WWE, and if she thought either Triple H or Stephanie McMahon could start another wrestling promotion outside of WWE.

Summer Rae stated on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com), “Hunter might. I feel like Stephanie has aspirations to do other things. She’s so smart in the business world, but also like her imprint and the things she’s been doing in the office behind the scenes.”

She added on how Stephanie McMahon was positioning her career, “I felt like she was positioning herself always to be on the Board of WWE but also to be more like her mother. Do more politics and do different stuff that’s like a bigger representation of women in business, and be like a brand for WWE.”

As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon resigned from her role as Co-CEO of WWE earlier this month. Her father Vince McMahon, after returning to the company, was then elected the new Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Co-CEO Tony Khan also took over full CEO duties of the company.