Vince McMahon Elected To Executive Chairman Of WWE Board, Stephanie Resigns As Co-CEO

WWE’s changes continue, as Stephanie McMahon has resigned as co-CEO of the company while Vince McMahon has been elected to as Executive Chairman Of Board. WWE issued a press release on Tuesday announcing that Vince was unanimously elected to be the Executive Chairman of the Board and that Stephanie has resigned as Chairwoman and Co-CEO.

Nick Khan will remain as CEO of the company.

Stephanie McMahon emailed a statement to WWE employees per PWInsider, which read:

Dear WWE Employees, About 8 months ago, I took a leave of absence and within a few weeks, unexpectedly had the opportunity of a lifetime. I had the privilege to return as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of WWE. I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan. Our Founder, Vince McMahon, has returned as Executive Chair and is leading an exciting process regarding strategic alternatives. And with Nick’s leadership and Paul “Triple H” Levesque as Chief Content Officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders. WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation. I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan. I will always remain dedicated to WWE. I truly love our company, our Superstars, our fans, and our employees. WWE is the success that it is because of your hard work. You are the unsung heroes. No matter your position, your work contributes to our mission and makes a difference in people’s lives. Thank you for your faith and trust, it has been an honor to work alongside you. Then. Now. Forever. Together. Stephanie McMahon

