Sunil Singh Wins 24/7 Championship on Raw (Video)

October 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We have a new 24/7 Championship on Raw, and it’s one of the Singh Brothers. R-Truth lost the championship to Singh during a backstage segment when Samir Singh distracted Truth, allowing Sunil to roll him up for the pinfall.

This is Singh’s first run with the championship and ends Truth’s 20th title reign at 15 days.

