Sunil Singh Wins 24/7 Championship on Raw (Video)
We have a new 24/7 Championship on Raw, and it’s one of the Singh Brothers. R-Truth lost the championship to Singh during a backstage segment when Samir Singh distracted Truth, allowing Sunil to roll him up for the pinfall.
This is Singh’s first run with the championship and ends Truth’s 20th title reign at 15 days.
SUNIL @SinghBrosWWE is your NEWWW #247Champion! #RAW pic.twitter.com/5UWsivT3Lm
— WWE (@WWEIndia) October 22, 2019
SUNILLLLLLLL @SinghBrosWWE just won the #247Championship from @RonKillings?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/RInmbt6moZ
— WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2019
The BOLLYWOOD dream has come true! @SinghBrosWWE capture the #247Championship from @RonKillings on #RAW! 😲 pic.twitter.com/pcLMZfwdM6
— WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2019
WRONG GUY, @RonKillings!
Sunil @SinghBrosWWE is STILL your #247Champion! #RAW pic.twitter.com/vPLJoB5vHL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 22, 2019
