Survivor Cast Members Involved in Impact Homecoming Main Event

– Johnny Impact got a little help from his Survivor co-stars during the Impact Homecoming main event on Sunday night. As noted in our own Larry Csonka’s full report of the show, two of the cast members from season thirty-seven got involved and helped Impact — who was a cast member during the season — retain the World Championship.

As Pro Wrestling Sheet notes, Nick Wilson, who won the latest season, helped distract the referee after Brian Cage had hit the Drill Claw on Impact, which allowed the champion to kick out. Fellow contestant Davie Rickenbacker also got involved.

Impact ultimately won the match to retain his title.