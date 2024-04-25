wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Says Bryan Danielson Owes Him a Rematch
April 25, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with News4Jax.com’s Going Ringside, newly crowned AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland discussed a potential rematch with Bryan Danielson. Swerve Strickland said on a rematch with Bryan Danielson (via WrestlingInc.com), “Best of our era. Hopefully he’s doing okay, first of all. When the time is right for him to come back, hopefully — I have a score to settle with him, because we faced off on Dynamite, and I lost in that match. He owes me.”
Danielson previously beat Strickland on the October 10, 2023 edition of Dynamite to earn a shot at the AEW TNT Championship.
