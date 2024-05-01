Swerve Strickland on His Unresolved Feud With Keith Lee

– During a recent Highspots virtual signing, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland was about his feud with Keith Lee, noting how whenever their feud starts up, it doesn’t go anywhere. Swerve said on his unfinished business with Keith Lee (via Fightful), “Every time we try to start the business, it doesn’t go anywhere. I think he’s dealing with health issues right now, so that’s up in the air.”

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland were previously scheduled to face each other at AEW Worlds End last December. However, Lee was forced withdraw from the match due to injury. Strickland instead faced Dustin Rhodes, who had been teaming with Lee before the event.