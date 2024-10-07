Tam Nakano Wants to Face Mercedes Mone At Wrestle Dynasty

Tam Nakano has a match with Mercedes Mone on her wish list for Wrestle Dynasty. The crossover event is set to take place on January 5th, 2025 and will see NJPW, STARDOM, AEW, ROH, and CMLL all take part. Nakano, the current World of STARDOM Champion, spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview and you can see highlights below (translation per Fightful):

On her goals for her title reign: “I want to use this defense road to get back what I lost [in terms of losses] during that period, and I will take revenge on everyone I lost at 5STAR, including Aja Kong and Willow Nightingale. I want to get revenge on all the people I lost to at 5STAR. That’s why I want to have more and more defenses in Korakuen and other venues.”

On a possible match with Mercedes Mone at Wrestle Dynasty: “I’ve been after [IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu] Iwatani’s belt for a long time, and now Mone has the belt that I couldn’t get during the dark period. I still hold a grudge against Mone for making me a bully. Wouldn’t it be interesting if we could do this?”