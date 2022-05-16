Tammy Sytch’s Fiance Comments on Sytch Being Remanded to Jail in DUI Manslaughter Case

Tammy Sytch’s fiance has commented on the WWE Hall of Famer being remandded back to jail after bond was revoked in her DUI manslaughter case. As previously reported, the judge in Sytch’s case granted a motion by the state for pretrial detention as Sytch “poses a threat of harm to the community” based on her “past and present patterns of behavior and other relevant facts.” SYtch had posted a $227,500 bond, most of which was for the charge of DUI causing the death of a person in the matter and the rest being for the remaining eight counts.

James Pente, Sytch’s fiance, spoke with WKMG News 6 and WESH-TV for segments about Sytch’s bail being revoked in the fatal car accident. He told the outlet, “I think that this whole process — everyone’s been hurt, not just the family. I feel terrible for that guy’s family.”

He continued, “They should have decided she was a threat to society before they granted a $225,00 bond, had me pay $22,000.”

The WKMG news story notes that in court, the officer who responded to the incident said Sytch acknowledged that she had been drinking vodka before and had gone out to get an diet iced tea when she caused the accident. He said that he observed an “unsealed bottle of Grey Goose” in the passenger-side floorboard of Sytch’s car.

Sytch is in jail now awaiting her arraignment on nine charges, which will happen at a hearing on May 31st.