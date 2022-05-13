Bail Revoked For Tammy Sytch, She Will Be Remanded To Jail Through Her Trial

PWInsider reports that the bail for Tammy Sytch was officially revoked after a 10:30 AM hearing, and she will be remanded to jail during her DUI manslaughter trial. The decision was made by the Circuit Court of Volusia County, Florida after a motion was filed by the state. She had previously posted bond and was released after her arrest last weekend.

The four-page motion, filed on Monday by State Attorney RJ Larizza, ordered that Sytch be held in pretrial detention, keeping her until and during a possible trial. She was arrested on May 6 for multiple charges, including the manslaughter, after a fatal car crash that killed 75-year-old Julian Lasseter. The State claimed that Sytch violated her probation from three previous DUI arrests in Pennsylvania multiple times, leading to that probation getting revoked and Sytch going to Carbon County Prison. Sytch also has a suspended driver’s license in Pennsylvania and doesn’t have a valid driver’s license in the State of Florida.

It reads: “The State submits that there is a substantial probability that the Defendant committed DUI Manslaughter when she killed the victim on Match 25, 2022. The State also submits that Defendant poses a threat of harm to the community based on criminal history surrounding driving offenses as detailed above.”

The judge ruled that the bail was revoked. Sytch was handcuffed and taken from the court by authorities after being sent back to jail.

In addition to DUI manslaughter, she is also facing one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property. She will be arraigned on May 31 at 2:30 PM.