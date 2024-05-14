Taro Okada Says AEW Suggested Doing Willow Nightingale vs. Tam Nakano Before Double or Nothing

Willow Nightingale will be defending her AEW TBS Championship against Tam Nakano in STARDOM, and Taro Okada says that AEW suggested having the match before Double or Nothing. The match was announced on this past weekend’s AEW Collision for STARDOM Flashing Champions on May 18th, and Okada talked about putting the match together during a press conference.

“I was wondering if there was a way to make this happen, so I contacted [AEW],” Okada said (per our own Himanshu Doin). “And they contacted me and said, “When shall we do it?”. We were talking about whether it would be okay to do it after the PPV, but they said let’s do it right away.”

Nightingale is also set to defend the Championship against Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing.