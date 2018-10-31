Taya Valkyrie Says She has No Interest in Doing Survivor

– Taya Valkyrie spoke with Wrestling Inc. during a media call and discussed her husband Johnny Impact being on the current season of Survivor and more. Highlights are below:

On whether she has any interest in being on Survivor: “Oh my gosh! Absolutely not. [laughter] It was hard enough to be away from him for that long in a really hard time in my life because I was planning our wedding and getting everything prepared. People don’t realize that someone who goes on a show like that, I cannot speak to them at all. I didn’t speak to him for almost two months and anyone in my personal circle knew how hard that was for me. I have no interest in putting him through that.”

On any other reality shows she would do: “I would be more interested in doing something like The Amazing Race or a competition-based show that way and have John as my partner. I also do not do well with starving or being cold so I would be a horrible survivor.”