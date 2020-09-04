Taz Still Reportedly Owns Copyright on FTW Championship

While AEW is utilizing the FTW Championship in association with Brian Cage right now, Taz is still legally in control of the title. PWInsider reports that Taz, who designed and created the title in 1998 during his ECW run, owns the copyright on the design as well as the name of the title.

The report was sparked by Tony Khan saying during a media call on Thursday promoting All Out that he was considering a pilot for a series that would include the championship. Taz awarded the title to Cage in the lead-up to Cage’s match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title, and Cage has defended the title in AEW in a match against Brian Pillman Jr. that aired on the July 14th episode of AEW Dark.