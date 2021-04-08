AEW News: Taz Tries to Recruit Christian Cage, Hangman Page vs. Max Caster Clip

– Taz has a new member of his stable in mind and has set his sights on Christian Cage. Tonight’s Dynamite saw Taz make an offer to Cage to join Team Taz, saying that he could help him and his guys while they could help him get to where he wanted to be. He refused to take an answer right away and told Cage to sleep on it:

– Hangman Page secured the #1 contendership to the AEW World Championship by beating Max Caster on Dynamite, and a clip from the bout is below: