TBS Title Match Added to AEW Grand Slam Australia

A TBS title match has been announced for next week’s AEW Grand Slam Australia, as Mercedes Mone defends against Harley Cameron. Cameron had been asking for a shot for weeks, and Mone always refused. However, things changed tonight, when Mone interrupted Cameron’s concert. Cameron took shots at the champion, then hit her with the microphone. That led to Mone accepting her challenge. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Harley Cameron

* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

* Brisbane Brawl: Jay White & Cope vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

* Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita

* The Learning Tree vs. TBD