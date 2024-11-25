Ted DiBiase Recalls Randy Savage’s Trust Issues With Other Wrestlers

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Randy Savage’s trust issues and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his relationship with Savage: “Randy and I got along, but it wasn’t like we were buddy buddes. You know, we saw each other in the dressing room and everything. And we had — you know, again, WrestleMania 4 and all of that. So Randy and I — and again, we’re two guys who grew up in the business. Man, I got along fine with Randy, but it wasn’t like we were buddy buddy. I didn’t have a lot of, you know, ‘Hey, Randy, how was your day?’ You know, that type of thing. And he was kind of that way anyway. I mean, you know, he had his wife there. That was a unique thing, too.”

On Savage’s trust issues: “He and Elizabeth would have their own dressing room. And I get that, you know. But here you are, your wife is part of the show, you know. And your wife’s a good-looking girl. It’s kind of like, the deal is, it’s like, if you love her enough that you married her, that must mean you trust her. But everything else Randy did, said otherwise. It’s kind of like maybe he trusted her, but obviously he wouldn’t trust any of the wrestlers. And I get that. But by the same token, if you know who your wife is, I mean Melanie… didn’t want to be a part of the show. But if anything like that had ever been, I mean, I had full trust in her. If anybody smarted off to her or said something off-key to her, she’d come back to me and say, ‘Hey, so and so was running his mouth, you know.’”

