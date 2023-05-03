wrestling / News
Teddy Long Praises The Miz as a ‘Great Guy to Work With’
– During a recent interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed working with The Miz and John Morrison in WWE, praising the former WWE Grand Slam Champion as a “great guy to work with. He stated the following:
“Oh yeah, man, I had a great time with both of them. In fact, I had the chance to meet The Miz way before I met John Morrison. The Miz came up through Tough Enough, and also he went to the school of Deep South (Wrestling). So basically, that’s where he got all of his training. And then he got up to the big card on RAW and SmackDown. So The Miz was always a great guy to work with.”
