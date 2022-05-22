wrestling / News
Tenille Dashwood Joins Cast of The Charisma Killers Film
May 22, 2022 | Posted by
The cast of the upcoming film The Charisma Killers is getting quite wrestler-heavy, with Tenille Dashwood being the latest cast member announced. Writer-director Michael Matteo Rossi announced on Sunday that the Impact Wrestling star has joined a cast that includes Vanessa Angel, Vernon Wells, Jordan James Smith, Chris Moss, Jessica McKay, and Brian Pillman Jr.
The film is described as follows:
When the old mentor of 7 killers finds out he has terminal cancer, he gives them all an opportunity at his fortune to prove themselves for one night only to exact revenge.
More great casting news as @TenilleDashwood has been cast in my feature The Charisma Killers! 🔥🔪 pic.twitter.com/y7ocDgXnw8
— Michael Matteo Rossi (@MichaelMatteoRo) May 21, 2022