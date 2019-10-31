wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down Week 5 of The AEW vs. NXT Wednesday Night War, MLW Superfight Preview
October 31, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 63. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down week five of the Wednesday Night Wars between NXT & AEW, and preview MLW Superfight. The show is approximately 96-minutes long.
* Intro
* AEW Dynamite (10.30.19) Review: 2:45
* NXT (10.30.19) Review: 34:45
* The Comparison/Who Won Week Five: 54:45
* MLW Superfight PPV Preview: 1:02:45
