The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down Week 6 of AEW vs. NXT, AEW Full Gear Preview

November 7, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Cody AEW Dynamite

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 65. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook review week 6 of the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night war and then preview Saturday’s AEW Full Gear PPV. The show is approximately 96-minutes long.

* Intro
* AEW Review 11.06.19: 10:55
* NXT Review 11.06.19: 33:50
* The Head to Head Comparison: 54:00
* AEW Full Gear Preview: 1:01:00

