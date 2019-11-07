wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down Week 6 of AEW vs. NXT, AEW Full Gear Preview
November 7, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 65. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook review week 6 of the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night war and then preview Saturday’s AEW Full Gear PPV. The show is approximately 96-minutes long.
* Intro
* AEW Review 11.06.19: 10:55
* NXT Review 11.06.19: 33:50
* The Head to Head Comparison: 54:00
* AEW Full Gear Preview: 1:01:00
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
