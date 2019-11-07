The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down Week 6 of AEW vs. NXT, AEW Full Gear Preview

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 65. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook review week 6 of the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night war and then preview Saturday’s AEW Full Gear PPV. The show is approximately 96-minutes long.

* Intro

* AEW Review 11.06.19: 10:55

* NXT Review 11.06.19: 33:50

* The Head to Head Comparison: 54:00

* AEW Full Gear Preview: 1:01:00

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play