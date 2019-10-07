The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Reviewing WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 57. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will talk Smackdown’s debut on Fox, discuss WWE’s star making problems, and review the WWE Mystery Vortex Hell in a Cell PPV, with an all-time horrible ending. The show is approximately 58-minutes long.

* Intro

* WWE Smackdown Debut on Fox Thoughts: 1:50

* WWE Hell in a Cell Review: 12:55

