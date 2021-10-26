wrestling / News

The Acclaimed Challenge Tony Khan to Tag Match at AEW Full Gear

October 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark The Acclaimed

The Acclaimed have called out Tony Khan for a tag team match at AEW Full Gear. Max Caster posted to Twitter on Monday issuing a challenge for Khan (and, presumably, a tag partner) to face himself and Anthony Bowens at the PPV in a tag bout.

The tweet comes after The Acclaimed have had a few post-show run-ins with Khan, including after this week’s AEW Dynamite where Khan sent CM Punk and others to deal with the team after Caster cut a freestyle. You can see video of that segment as well as Caster’s tweet below.

No word on whether this match will actually take place at the November 13th show or not.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Full Gear, The Acclaimed, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading