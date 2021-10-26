The Acclaimed Challenge Tony Khan to Tag Match at AEW Full Gear

The Acclaimed have called out Tony Khan for a tag team match at AEW Full Gear. Max Caster posted to Twitter on Monday issuing a challenge for Khan (and, presumably, a tag partner) to face himself and Anthony Bowens at the PPV in a tag bout.

The tweet comes after The Acclaimed have had a few post-show run-ins with Khan, including after this week’s AEW Dynamite where Khan sent CM Punk and others to deal with the team after Caster cut a freestyle. You can see video of that segment as well as Caster’s tweet below.

No word on whether this match will actually take place at the November 13th show or not.