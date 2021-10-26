wrestling / News
The Acclaimed Challenge Tony Khan to Tag Match at AEW Full Gear
The Acclaimed have called out Tony Khan for a tag team match at AEW Full Gear. Max Caster posted to Twitter on Monday issuing a challenge for Khan (and, presumably, a tag partner) to face himself and Anthony Bowens at the PPV in a tag bout.
The tweet comes after The Acclaimed have had a few post-show run-ins with Khan, including after this week’s AEW Dynamite where Khan sent CM Punk and others to deal with the team after Caster cut a freestyle. You can see video of that segment as well as Caster’s tweet below.
No word on whether this match will actually take place at the November 13th show or not.
🙈 IN CASE YOU MISSED IT 🙈
Here's my 🔥 freestyle from after #AEWDynamite
In typical fashion, Tony Khan sent out his goons, led by CM Punk, to attack the Acclaimed 😡
So we're challenging @TonyKhan to a tag team match at Full Gear!@Bowens_Official @AEW#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/sUCiw5dexf
— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) October 25, 2021
