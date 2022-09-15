The Blue Meanie Thinks CM Punk’s Comments On MJF At AEW All Out Were a Work

CM Punk’s AEW All Out media scrum comments obviously drew a lot of attention, but The Blue Meanie thinks the part about MJF was a work. The ECW alumnus spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and said that while much of the tirade was a shoot, there was one part he felt like was meant for storyline.

“Well, here’s the best part, watching that thing you could tell that the comments about [Colt] Cabana, the Elite, Hangman Page were real, but then when they came to MJF, you could kind of tell they were worked shoots,” Meanie said in an interview with the site’s Nick Hausman. “‘I work with children. I’m old, I’m hurt, and I work with children,’ but he called MJF a p****, which, that was the work shoot.”

Punk said of MJF, who had just won the #1 contendership at the PPV, during the scrum:

“I’m tired of wrestling these pricks. I’m tired of wrestling these kids that think they know everything, but I’m not the boss. He won a number one contendership and I guess I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it. I think Max is a supremely talented individual, but this goes to him and anybody else in the locker room that doesn’t want to be here; the grass is not greener on the other side. The grass is greener where you water it. Max likes to shit where he eats instead of watering the grass. We’ll have to see how that goes.”

Meanie noted that he thinks there’s money to be made from another feud between the two and called their first feud “amazing storytelling.”

Of course, any such feud will have to take place later, as Punk is out with injury and his status with AEW remains unclear following the scrum comments and backstage altercation that took place after. MJF is set to get a title shot once the new champion is determined between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley on next week’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite.