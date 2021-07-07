wrestling / News
The Bollywood Boyz’ Sunil Singh on Dislocating His Shoulder During His Last WWE Match
– Sean Waltman spoke to former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz (Samir and Sunil Singh) on the Pro Wrestling 4-Life podcast this month. Sunil Singh discussed how he suffered a dislocated shoulder during his last WWE match. He stated the following (h/t Fightful):
“My last match in WWE was with a dislocated shoulder. Finished that match with my shoulder hanging out of my socket. My opponent went to give me a kick and the kick took my momentum of my arm over my shoulder. My shoulder popped out, I kayfabed the referee and said ‘I’m good.’ I popped my shoulder back in. Nowadays, you’d roll out and call it a night, but I was like ‘Eff this,’ and I wanted to keep going. I went to the hospital after that, got my shoulder put back, and it was all off a flatback bump.”
Sunil Singh tweeted about the injury last month. It was during his match against Grayson Waller on 205 Live. Singh still finished the match despite the injury.
