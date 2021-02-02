The Bouncers Sign New Contracts With ROH

– ROH Wrestling announced today that The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brawler Milonas) have re-signed with the company to new contracts. Her’s the full announcement:

THE BOUNCERS RE-SIGN WITH ROH

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brawler Milonas) have re-signed with the company.

At a combined weight of well over 700 pounds, the beer-drinking behemoths are the biggest tag team in ROH history.

Both are former participants in the ROH Top Prospect Tournament, with Bruiser competing in the 2015 tournament and Milonas taking part in the 2017 edition. They formed a tag team in 2018.

Bruiser and Milonas were trained by pro wrestling legends Harley Race and Killer Kowalski, respectively.